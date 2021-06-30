Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $331,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $76,681,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Sirius XM by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1,364.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

