Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,194 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $93,832,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,692,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.