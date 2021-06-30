Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 10,800 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in FOX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in FOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FOX by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

FOXA stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

