Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Legacy Housing in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $409.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,992,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $285,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,184,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,487,299.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,324 shares of company stock worth $4,168,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.