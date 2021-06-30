Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.

In related news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,423.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

