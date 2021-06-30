NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after buying an additional 166,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,453,000 after purchasing an additional 133,149 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $223.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,035.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.03. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

