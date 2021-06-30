Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,300 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

