Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,726 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.73 and a 1 year high of $178.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.