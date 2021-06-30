906 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.26.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $920.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $551.98 and a 52 week high of $926.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $855.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

