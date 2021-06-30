Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 941,499 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

