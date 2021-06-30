Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 17,853 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,853 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $19,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

