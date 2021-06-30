Falcon Minerals Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

