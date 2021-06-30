Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,869 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in International Paper by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,507,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,483,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.51. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

