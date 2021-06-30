Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,297 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after buying an additional 7,133,237 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,553,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,026,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

