Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.140 EPS.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

