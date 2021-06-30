National Pension Service Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

National Pension Service lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of MSCI worth $54,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in MSCI by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MSCI by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in MSCI by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

Shares of MSCI opened at $542.17 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.18 and a 12 month high of $543.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

