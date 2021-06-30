William Blair Begins Coverage on Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.
Shares of ALGM opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.88.
In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,336.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 953,033 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 449,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 838,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
