William Blair Begins Coverage on Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of ALGM opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.88.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,336.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after purchasing an additional 953,033 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 449,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,187,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 838,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

