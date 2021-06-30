Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $25.36 Million Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,084,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 541,081 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.04% of Amarin worth $25,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRN stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

