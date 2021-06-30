Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

PRIM stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Primoris Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Primoris Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

