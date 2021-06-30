Franklin Resources Inc. Has $56.41 Million Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,614 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $56,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,910,799.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

