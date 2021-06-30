MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $4.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,272,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,035 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MFA Financial by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,886,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47. MFA Financial has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

