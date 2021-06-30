Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 7,582 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,943,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.57% of MRC Global worth $26,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MRC Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MRC Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in MRC Global by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in MRC Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,096,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

