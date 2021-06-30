Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,590 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Fate Therapeutics worth $62,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FATE opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

