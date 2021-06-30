Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Position Lessened by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ryder System by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ryder System by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 107.70 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

