Trexquant Investment LP Invests $511,000 in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after acquiring an additional 94,245 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after buying an additional 257,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,434 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,252,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,052 shares in the company, valued at $353,387.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,347,956 shares of company stock worth $73,810,242. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

NYSE RVLV opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.