1,829 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Amedisys by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amedisys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $247.12 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,228 shares of company stock valued at $855,358 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

