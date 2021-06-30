Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.25

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SMS stock opened at GBX 859.01 ($11.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £970.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 848.44. Smart Metering Systems has a one year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a one year high of GBX 914 ($11.94).

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

