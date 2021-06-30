QAD Inc. (QADA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on July 13th

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06.

Get QAD alerts:

QADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.