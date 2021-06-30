Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFIX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $62.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 2.02. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.74.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,483 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,124 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.