Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $234.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.60. Parke Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 34.44%.

In related news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $192,323.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,167 shares of company stock valued at $404,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

