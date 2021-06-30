Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 2,110 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after buying an additional 297,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after buying an additional 221,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after buying an additional 159,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WTS opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.19 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

