Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $66,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $3,176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $852,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.87.

IAC stock opened at $156.99 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.25.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

