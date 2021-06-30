John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NASDAQ:JW/A) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NASDAQ:JW/A) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous dividend of $0.34.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

