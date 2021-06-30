Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Raises Dividend to GBX 36 Per Share

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 1,854 ($24.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,584.31. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 1,151.02 ($15.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,876.31 ($24.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00.

LIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price for the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total transaction of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

