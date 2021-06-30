iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) Plans GBX 8.40 Dividend

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of IBPO stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.95) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. iEnergizer has a one year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The firm has a market cap of £574.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06.
iEnergizer Company Profile
Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for iEnergizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEnergizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.