Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0721 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.99.
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
