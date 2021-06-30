Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $27,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

