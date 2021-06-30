Barclays PLC Purchases 28,302 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

