AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Upland Software by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,598,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of UPLD opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

