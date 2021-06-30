5,661 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of BATS ACWV opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22.

