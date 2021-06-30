Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 13,860 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $32,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,980,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,412,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

