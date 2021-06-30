Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,922 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,922 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $34,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

