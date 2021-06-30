Stifel Financial Corp Has $31.33 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,700 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

BATS USMV opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55.

