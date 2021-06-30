Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 410 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

