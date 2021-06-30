Stifel Financial Corp Buys 21,453 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,453 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $29,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $564.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.00 and a 52-week high of $568.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

