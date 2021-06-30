Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New $407,000 Investment in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 681.7% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.32. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

