VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.11. 503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

