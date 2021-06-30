AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

AVAV opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.65. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,418,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,101.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,616 shares of company stock worth $15,665,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

