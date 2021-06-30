United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITED UTILITIES was created from the merger of North West Water and Norweb in November 1995. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its principal activities are managing and operating the regulated electricity distribution, water and wastewater networks in north west England, a region with a population of around seven million. “

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale started coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UUGRY stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

