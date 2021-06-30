Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Shares Up 0.1%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 15,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 104,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

